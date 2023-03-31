Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Holdings Decreased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,747 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the third quarter worth $2,698,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the third quarter worth $1,338,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,014,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,428,000 after buying an additional 164,869 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the third quarter worth $1,202,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,944,000.

NYSEARCA:SDIV opened at $22.92 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $35.51. The stock has a market cap of $708.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average of $24.34.

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

