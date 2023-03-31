Godsey & Gibb Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,210 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,210 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.7 %

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,693 shares of company stock worth $7,225,308. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $102.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.86 and its 200 day moving average is $99.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.78, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Read More

