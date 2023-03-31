Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 658,121 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 835,328 shares.The stock last traded at $32.78 and had previously closed at $30.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HRMY. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.86.

Institutional Trading of Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $128.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.73 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 41.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 2,645.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

