HBC Financial Services PLLC Acquires 986 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.3% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 4,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,527 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 377,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,678,000 after purchasing an additional 143,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $102.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of -377.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.86 and its 200 day moving average is $99.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.93.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,225,308 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.