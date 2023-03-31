Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Hudson Technologies were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 206.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 18,374 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,389,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management grew its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 936,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 682,061 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDSN stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $12.46. The stock has a market cap of $384.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average is $9.52.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their target price on Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

