Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Holdings Trimmed by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Stock Performance

INCY stock opened at $71.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.74. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $65.07 and a 1-year high of $86.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,723.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,423 shares of company stock valued at $7,947,106 in the last 90 days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INCY. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.64.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.