Insider Selling: Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) SVP Sells 2,229 Shares of Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at $826,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

DRI stock opened at $153.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $155.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.95.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 63.19%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,634,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 13,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 168,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.23.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Further Reading

