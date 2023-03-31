Insider Selling: MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) VP Sells 2,787 Shares of Stock

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) VP Betty R. Wynn sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $331,903.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,320.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
MYR Group Trading Down 0.4 %
MYRG opened at $121.40 on Friday. MYR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.77 and a 52 week high of $124.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.41. MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $863.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 16.2% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 148,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 88.3% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 28,489 shares during the period. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group in the third quarter valued at $4,059,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MYR Group Company Profile
MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.
