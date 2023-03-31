Insider Selling: MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) VP Sells 2,787 Shares of Stock

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) VP Betty R. Wynn sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $331,903.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,320.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MYR Group Trading Down 0.4 %

MYRG opened at $121.40 on Friday. MYR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.77 and a 52 week high of $124.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.41. MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $863.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MYRG. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on MYR Group from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 16.2% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 148,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 88.3% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 28,489 shares during the period. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group in the third quarter valued at $4,059,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

