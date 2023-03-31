International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Lowered to $81.00 at Barclays

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Barclays from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.47.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

IFF opened at $90.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.27. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $81.53 and a 1-year high of $135.17. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,737 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 275.8% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,153,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,067 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,578,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $758,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,020 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,874,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $818,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,397 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $108,968,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Articles

