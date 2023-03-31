International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,195 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $417,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in International Paper by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp grew its stake in International Paper by 29.1% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 0.6% during the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 59,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE IP opened at $35.24 on Friday. International Paper has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.78.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $67,125.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,573. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other International Paper news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $67,125.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,573. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,034,715.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,567 shares of company stock worth $3,261,447 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on IP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.