Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Stock Position Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,362 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $430,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 670,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,675,000 after buying an additional 56,607 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 506,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,457,000 after buying an additional 15,839 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 390,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,637,000 after buying an additional 17,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 335,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 289,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,363,000 after acquiring an additional 41,690 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PFM opened at $36.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.98. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $31.91 and a 52-week high of $39.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

