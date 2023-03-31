Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Holdings Lifted by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $409,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 76.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 26,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $400,000.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

PXI opened at $39.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $192.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.67. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $33.65 and a 1 year high of $53.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.84.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

