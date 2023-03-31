Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,604 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $408,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RPV. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,114,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,439,000 after purchasing an additional 350,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,590,000 after purchasing an additional 273,862 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 665,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,001,000 after purchasing an additional 116,525 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 413.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 557,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,757,000 after purchasing an additional 448,884 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 290,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,281,000 after purchasing an additional 29,735 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $74.69 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $69.47 and a 12 month high of $90.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.16.
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.