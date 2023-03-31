Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,604 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $408,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RPV. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,114,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,439,000 after purchasing an additional 350,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,590,000 after purchasing an additional 273,862 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 665,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,001,000 after purchasing an additional 116,525 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 413.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 557,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,757,000 after purchasing an additional 448,884 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 290,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,281,000 after purchasing an additional 29,735 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $74.69 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $69.47 and a 12 month high of $90.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.