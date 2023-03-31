Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,457 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $416,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 15.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 71.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 13.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 52.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $56,902.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $3,320,073.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,862,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $56,902.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,970,966 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Iron Mountain stock opened at $51.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.89. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 79.49%. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

