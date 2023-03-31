iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $393,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,143,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,856,000 after buying an additional 323,621 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,893,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,683,000 after purchasing an additional 55,314 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,064 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,251,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,526,000 after purchasing an additional 32,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,664,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,460,000 after purchasing an additional 276,206 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $71.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.71. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.74 and a 1-year high of $75.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

