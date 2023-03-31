iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $914,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,485,000 after buying an additional 148,584 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $76.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.40. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $64.72 and a 1 year high of $88.81.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

