iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 331,511 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 535,692 shares.The stock last traded at $35.84 and had previously closed at $35.36.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.34. The company has a market capitalization of $504.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 314,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,542,000 after buying an additional 35,208 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 98.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 267,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after buying an additional 132,582 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 37.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 20,774 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

