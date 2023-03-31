iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 256,191 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 676,146 shares.The stock last traded at $89.82 and had previously closed at $88.64.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Technology ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IYW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 21,867 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

