Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $380,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,771,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,944,000 after acquiring an additional 224,570 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,750,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,513,000 after purchasing an additional 371,969 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,669,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,054 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,209,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,591,000 after purchasing an additional 187,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI stock opened at $59.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.70. The stock has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.