Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.8% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson
In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.1 %
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 67.06%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.67.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
