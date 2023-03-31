JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Increased by Investment Advisory Group LLC

Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $128.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $144.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

