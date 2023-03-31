Kaizen Financial Strategies Decreases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kaizen Financial Strategies lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.9% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dohj LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,120,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $472,980,000 after purchasing an additional 32,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.7 %

AMZN stock opened at $102.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of -377.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,693 shares of company stock worth $7,225,308. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.