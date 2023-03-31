L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock Position Raised by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $396,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,282,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,848,000 after buying an additional 302,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,043,000 after buying an additional 1,875,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,758,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,151,000 after buying an additional 1,448,364 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,813,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,175,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,154,000 after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $194.72 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.73 and a 1 year high of $264.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.78 and a 200-day moving average of $215.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 83.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LHX. Truist Financial lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.46.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

