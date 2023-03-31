Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Director Sells $1,078,217.70 in Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) Director Brian A. Markison sold 13,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $1,078,217.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,269.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

LNTH stock opened at $80.72 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $87.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. Lantheus had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The business had revenue of $263.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.61 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Lantheus during the first quarter worth $177,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Lantheus in the first quarter valued at $856,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lantheus by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Lantheus by 14.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus in the first quarter valued at $354,000. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.33.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

