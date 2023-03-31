Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 261,594 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 648,419 shares.The stock last traded at $11.01 and had previously closed at $11.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leonardo DRS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Leonardo DRS in a research note on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Leonardo DRS in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Leonardo DRS Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.96. The firm has a market cap of $611.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Leonardo DRS, Inc engages in the provision of defense products and technologies. It develops and manufactures defense products for the U.S. military, intelligence agencies and allies around the world. Its broad technology portfolio focuses on advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electrical power and propulsion, as well as a range of key defense priorities.

