LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Down to $6.32

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.32, but opened at $6.19. LG Display shares last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 23,538 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on LG Display in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LG Display has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.32.
LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.
