LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Down to $6.32

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.32, but opened at $6.19. LG Display shares last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 23,538 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on LG Display in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LG Display has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get LG Display alerts:

LG Display Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LG Display

About LG Display

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 641.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LG Display during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in LG Display during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in LG Display by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in LG Display during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.