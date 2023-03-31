Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Stock Position Lowered by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its position in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Lincoln Educational Services were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on LINC shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Price Performance

In related news, CEO Scott M. Shaw sold 53,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $326,543.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,040,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,388,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Lincoln Educational Services news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $83,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott M. Shaw sold 53,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $326,543.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,040,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,388,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,312 shares of company stock worth $738,099. 29.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LINC opened at $5.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average is $5.97. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $7.93. The firm has a market cap of $177.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lincoln Educational Services

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

Featured Stories

