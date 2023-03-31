Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $133.94 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The stock has a market cap of $59.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also

