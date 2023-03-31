Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires New Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,033,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,683,000 after buying an additional 1,181,259 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,471,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,494,000 after buying an additional 290,543 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,964,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,234,000 after buying an additional 266,997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,805,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,003,000 after buying an additional 76,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,773,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,615,000 after buying an additional 451,017 shares in the last quarter.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains Price Performance

GPRE opened at $30.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. Green Plains Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.09 and a 52-week high of $41.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.46). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPRE. Stephens cut Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

Green Plains Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.