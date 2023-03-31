Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires New Shares in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 21,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HCC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,161,000 after buying an additional 16,725 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 9.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 502.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 67,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 59.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $35.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.07. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $42.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.39.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.98). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 52.03%. The firm had revenue of $344.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

