Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires Shares of 12,627 Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Graco during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the second quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Graco by 76.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 19.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the third quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Graco stock opened at $71.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.01. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $56.48 and a one year high of $72.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.57 and a 200 day moving average of $67.48.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $555.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.72 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 21.49%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

In other Graco news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $1,481,134.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,824.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $1,481,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,787. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

