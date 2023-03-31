Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires Shares of 20,547 Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 387.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 27,625 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at about $21,151,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BFH has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Bread Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

BFH opened at $29.56 on Friday. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $60.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.98.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.67) by $0.99. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Bread Financial’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.83%.

Bread Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

