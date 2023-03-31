Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires Shares of 24,465 Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 24,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in FOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in FOX by 1,117.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in FOX by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $33.67 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $41.10. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

FOX Announces Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FOXA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on FOX from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

