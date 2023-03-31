Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires Shares of 4,539 Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Lindsay by 8,209.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay in the third quarter worth $482,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 73.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 66.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Lindsay in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

LNN stock opened at $148.07 on Friday. Lindsay Co. has a 1-year low of $116.77 and a 1-year high of $183.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $176.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.10 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 9.71%. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

Lindsay Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. It operates through the Irrigation and Infrastructure segments. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

