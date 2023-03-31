Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires Shares of 5,186 Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 245.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 0.8 %

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $132.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.46 and a fifty-two week high of $153.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.52). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.56.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.