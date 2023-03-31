Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires Shares of 5,817 Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 15.3% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Piper Sandler Companies

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total transaction of $761,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,253 shares in the company, valued at $32,307,029.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $133.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.25. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $162.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.90 and its 200 day moving average is $133.83.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.12. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $390.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PIPR. StockNews.com began coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.50.

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Get Rating)

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.