Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 229 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 399.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,104,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,285,000 after acquiring an additional 883,029 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 51.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 976,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $192,144,000 after acquiring an additional 331,084 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,739,000 after acquiring an additional 301,159 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 63.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 555,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,357,000 after acquiring an additional 215,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,360.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 211,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,702,000 after purchasing an additional 197,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL opened at $198.03 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.36 and a twelve month high of $308.15. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.19.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.75.

In related news, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $815,319.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,439,656.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $815,319.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,439,656.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,921 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

