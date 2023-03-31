Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys New Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,454 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 125,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,790 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,706,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,056,000 after buying an additional 35,765 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 38.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,583 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $517,000. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.59. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $155.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

In related news, EVP Mark T. Reitzes bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $26,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,237.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,496 shares in the company, valued at $976,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark T. Reitzes purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $26,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,237.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,729 shares of company stock worth $61,686 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

