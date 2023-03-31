Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys New Stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GMS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in GMS by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of GMS by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 410,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the third quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Get GMS alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $52,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John J. Gavin sold 9,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $594,064.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,846.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $52,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,218 shares of company stock worth $736,983. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

GMS Trading Up 0.5 %

GMS stock opened at $56.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.85. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.10 and a 12-month high of $62.19.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on GMS shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price target on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GMS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GMS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

About GMS

(Get Rating)

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.