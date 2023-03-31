Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Shares of 25,084 Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 25,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 455.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 18.9% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.87.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:JNPR opened at $34.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.55. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $27,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $195,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 937,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,312,143.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $27,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,822. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.