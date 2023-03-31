Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Shares of 34,406 NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 34,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in NMI by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 72,252 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NMI by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 823,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in NMI in the 3rd quarter valued at $531,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NMI in the 3rd quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NMI in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI Price Performance

Shares of NMI stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $24.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. NMI had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 55.97%. The business had revenue of $133.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 9,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $217,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,051.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NMIH. BTIG Research downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NMI from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays downgraded NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on NMI from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

NMI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.