Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Shares of 40,295 Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 40,295 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,265 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 32,581 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 45,349 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 21,305 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 13,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $56.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.51. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $0.16. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 407.24% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. The firm had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1127.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.62.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.