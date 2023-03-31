Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Shares of 59,557 EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 59,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENLC opened at $10.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average of $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 2.56. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.14. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

In other EnLink Midstream news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 707,107 shares in the company, valued at $8,308,507.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EnLink Midstream news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,389,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 497,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,657,077.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 707,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,308,507.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

ENLC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

