Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Shares of 8,467 LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in LGI Homes by 6.7% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in LGI Homes by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in LGI Homes by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in LGI Homes by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in LGI Homes by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Stock Down 1.9 %

LGIH stock opened at $110.27 on Friday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.73 and a 52-week high of $126.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 8.17 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $488.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.69 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. BTIG Research lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at LGI Homes

In other LGI Homes news, VP Jack Anthony Lipar sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total value of $473,617.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,488.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other LGI Homes news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 38,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total value of $4,005,757.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,239,044.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jack Anthony Lipar sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $473,617.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,488.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,210 shares of company stock worth $8,999,462. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on the residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

