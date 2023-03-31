Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $775,000 Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after buying an additional 3,668,441 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,288,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,449,000 after buying an additional 3,657,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 110.4% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 208,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 2,208,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Argus cut Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 0.9 %

NLY stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $29.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.09 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 62.09%. The business’s revenue was down 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.82%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 70.68%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

