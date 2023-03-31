Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $731,000 in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 18,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCRX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,863,000 after purchasing an additional 36,593 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares in the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $40.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.37. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $82.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.61 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $171.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.12 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.36.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

