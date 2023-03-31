Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $750,000 in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 44,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Paramount Global from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.45.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of PARA opened at $21.71 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average of $20.02.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About Paramount Global

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.