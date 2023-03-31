Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $756,000 in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ODP during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ODP during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ODP by 9.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ODP in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in ODP by 50,000.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ODP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of ODP opened at $44.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.83. The ODP Co. has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $53.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.83.
ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. ODP had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 14.92%. ODP’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The ODP Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the following divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis. The ODP Business Solutions division provides solutions to small, medium and enterprise level companies, including those in the public and education sectors.
