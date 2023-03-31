Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $765,000 in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 161,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 520,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 244,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,829,000 after purchasing an additional 48,024 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lakeland Financial

In other news, Director Steven D. Ross sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Steven D. Ross sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Scott Welch bought 16,715 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,100.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 168,756 shares in the company, valued at $10,824,009.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,351 shares of company stock worth $514,609 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $62.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.65. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $59.55 and a 52-week high of $83.57.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.12). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $85.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LKFN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

Featured Articles

