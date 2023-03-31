Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $788,000 in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 24,990 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 292.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 22,573 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Western Digital in the first quarter worth $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 1,535.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 7.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 197,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $37.28 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $63.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of -128.55 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.34). Western Digital had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WDC shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.19.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

